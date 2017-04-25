Sean Dollars, 2019 California RB, on Ducks offer: 'That Rancho Cucamonga to Oregon...
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff didn't have much time to close out the 2017 recruiting class, but managed to finish with a top-20 group nonetheless when Signing Day rolled around in February. While the Florida connection was given plenty of attention, much of that recruiting success came from California, where Taggart managed to sign the nation's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Tue
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC