Roseburg honored with title of Tree City USA for the first time ever
With a row of trees lit by the Friday afternoon sun, an unidentified woman walks across Southeast Jackson Street in Roseburg. The city was recently named Tree City USA this month, one of 60 Oregon cities to earn this honor.
