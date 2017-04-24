Reustle-Prayer Rock named Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year
Reustle-Prayer Rock won Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year for Wine Press Northwest, competing against 2,000 other wineries across Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Gloria and Stephen Reustle own Reustle-Prayer Rock, an Umpqua Valley winery that has received regional, national and international recognition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
