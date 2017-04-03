Portland Protester Is Facing Felony Charges For Removing a Man's Glasses

A second-degree robbery charge was filed, although a video shows the man gave the glasses to a security guard. Philip Stan Schaefer, shown left in a black baseball cap, argues with a man outside the Portland Building at a protest on March 29. Portland activist groups have rallied to the defense of a City Hall protester, Philip Stan Schaefer, who was arrested on Sunday and charged with two felonies following a scuffle related to a protest outside the Portland Building last week.

