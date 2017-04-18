Portland officer arrested on suspicio...

Portland officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in Washington

6 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

A longtime Portland police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deputy saw him driving the wrong way on Highway 99 in southwestern Washington. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rodney Gustafson was off-duty when he was arrested early Saturday in the Hazel Dell area.

