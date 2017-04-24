Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Wet st...

Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Wet streets for the morning commute; MAX work begins April 30

12 hrs ago

Regular MAX and Portland Street Car riders will want to make alternate plans for travel disruptions beginning April 30. Rain will be your commuting companion for the morning with heavy showers at times. Grab the umbrella, raincoat and sensible shoes.

