Portland men accused of sex trafficking teen girl

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 22-year-old Tre Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Moore were arrested Thursday at Moore's southeast Portland apartment after an investigation that included Beaverton police and the FBI. Court records say Jenkins and Moore are accused of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and evidence tampering.

