Portland men accused of sex trafficking teen girl
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 22-year-old Tre Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Moore were arrested Thursday at Moore's southeast Portland apartment after an investigation that included Beaverton police and the FBI. Court records say Jenkins and Moore are accused of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and evidence tampering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|13 hr
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC