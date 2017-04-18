Portland Basketball Club heads to Nike EYBL with loaded roster, Ducks and Beavers targets
Portland Basketball Club has been invited to take part in the Nike EYBL this year, and made it sure it was ready, accumulating the area's top talent to take on the nation. Several Oregon and Oregon State targets spot the roster, highlighted by four-star bigs Kamaka Hepa and top-100 talent Jack Wilson .
