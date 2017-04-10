Parking spaces, solutions scarce in N...

Parking spaces, solutions scarce in Northwest Portland

14 hrs ago

The city of Portland allocates 51 percent of the revenue generated from parking meters installed on and near Northwest 21st and 23rd avenues for neighborhood transportation improvements. On-street parking in Northwest Portland serves many masters - residents, visitors, businesses, and Portland Timbers fans among them.

