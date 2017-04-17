Oregon's future depends on bold budge...

Oregon's future depends on bold budget action now

7 hrs ago

Rep. Nancy Nathanson argues that Oregon needs "bipartisan support for significant revenue reform if we're going to truly move our state forward." Oregon has $1.6 billion less than we need to pay for schools and basic services -- just at their current levels.

