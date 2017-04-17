Oregon's future depends on bold budget action now
Rep. Nancy Nathanson argues that Oregon needs "bipartisan support for significant revenue reform if we're going to truly move our state forward." Oregon has $1.6 billion less than we need to pay for schools and basic services -- just at their current levels.
