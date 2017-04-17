Oregon's female inmates need support,...

Oregon's female inmates need support, not another prison

For safe and strong families and communities, we must build on women's resilience, not avoid the hard work of addressing addiction by simply removing them from our sight. Oregon's only prison for women is over capacity with more than 120 temporary and emergency beds in use to accommodate the skyrocketing women's prison population, which has quadrupled in the last 20 years.

