Oregonians need homes, not tax shelters
You may have heard the radio ads, seen the large newspaper ads, or pulled the shiny postcard from your mailbox touting a proposal to create a "First-Time Home Buyers Savings Account." The marketing materials are from an entity with the benign sounding name "Oregon First Home Coalition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BlueOregon.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Tue
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC