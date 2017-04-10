Oregon wetland exemption moves forward

Oregon wetland exemption moves forward

Read more: Portland Tribune

While bringing a hay exporter one step closer to rebuilding his burned-down barns, Oregon lawmakers are preparing for a broader discussion about wetland regulations. After fire destroyed his two barns last year, state regulators informed hay exporter Jesse Bounds that rebuilding the structures violated Oregon fill-removal law because his 12-acre property near Junction City was a wetland.

