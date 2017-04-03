Oregon voters may decide to toss cons...

Oregon voters may decide to toss constitutional ban on duels

The Oregon Legislature may have an unusual request for voters in the next general election that harkens back to that fateful summer day in 1804 when a bitter rivalry between U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr and the nation's first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton , was settled with a fatal gunshot. Should ongoing discussions in Salem materialize, voters would see a question on their general-election ballots asking if a 172-year-old ban on dueling by public officials - as in, the old-fashioned way of resolving fights - should be erased from the Oregon Constitution.

