Oregon VA facility cuts beds, focuses on rehab and reintegration

Local Veterans Affairs officials have had their hands full for the past year, changing the culture of the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics from a home for aging soldiers to a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility. Between March 2016 and March 2017, the facility's graduation rate has jumped from 55 percent to 80 percent, The Mail Tribune, a Medford newspaper, reported.

