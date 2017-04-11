Oregon to Spare 60,000 Voters From Inactive Status

In Oregon - where its first-in-the-nation automatic-voter registration system has been hailed as a pioneer in knocking down voter-access barriers - it takes just five years of failing to participate in an election before a registered voter gets knocked from the active voter rolls and no longer receives a ballot in the mail. Roughly 400,000 registered Oregonian voters have been flagged as inactive at some point in time, a number that this year is expected to grow by another 30,000 who registered during the 2012 general election when President Barack Obama was up for re-election.

