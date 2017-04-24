Oregon tax proposal: Tax more busines...

Oregon tax proposal: Tax more businesses, lower income tax

Oregon lawmakers next week will unveil a corporate tax overhaul akin to Measure 97 - the multi-billion-dollar tax hike proposal on big business that voters rejected in November - that may include new levies for almost all businesses and a scaled-back tax burden on low-income households. With hiring freezes and other cost-cutting proposals now on the table to address the upcoming $1.6 billion budget shortfall, lawmakers are drafting the corporate tax-overhaul as a way to pump more revenue into state coffers.

