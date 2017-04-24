Oregon tax proposal: Tax more businesses, lower income tax
Oregon lawmakers next week will unveil a corporate tax overhaul akin to Measure 97 - the multi-billion-dollar tax hike proposal on big business that voters rejected in November - that may include new levies for almost all businesses and a scaled-back tax burden on low-income households. With hiring freezes and other cost-cutting proposals now on the table to address the upcoming $1.6 billion budget shortfall, lawmakers are drafting the corporate tax-overhaul as a way to pump more revenue into state coffers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC