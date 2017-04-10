Oregon Rep. Greg Walden is way, way out of step (Letter to the editor)
Regarding Rep. Greg Walden's facing angry crowds : If he is such a champion of "the Oregonian way," which he repeatedly invoked to try and blunt his constituents' criticisms of his recent votes, maybe he should get out of lockstep with the national Tea Party obstructionism.
