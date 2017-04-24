Oregon prison doctor hit with another sex abuse lawsuit - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
Three women have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were sexually abused by a doctor while incarcerated at the state women's prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the lawsuit was filed this month against Dr. Robert Snider and two other medical administrators at the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution.
