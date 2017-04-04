Oregon Man Faces Deportation For Trying to Sell a $20 Baggie of Weed
Zazueta's actual crime? Trying to sell a $20 baggie of weed to a classmate on their morning walk to high school three years ago, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office report of the incident. In July 2014, Zazueta pleaded guilty to an attempt to commit a class B felony.
