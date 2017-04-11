Oregon lawmakers vote to protect mari...

Oregon lawmakers vote to protect marijuana user identity info...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban legal marijuana shops from storing identifying information, such as driver licenses and passports, for longer than 48 hours, reports the Associated Press . The state's legislators have worked on the bill ever since President Donald Trump's administration hinted at heightened enforcement of federal laws against marijuana users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... 22 hr Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar 29 Rose Tokoyo1 2
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... Mar 29 spytheweb 2
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mar 27 tomin cali 5
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC