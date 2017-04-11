Oregon lawmakers vote to protect marijuana user identity info...
The House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban legal marijuana shops from storing identifying information, such as driver licenses and passports, for longer than 48 hours, reports the Associated Press . The state's legislators have worked on the bill ever since President Donald Trump's administration hinted at heightened enforcement of federal laws against marijuana users.
