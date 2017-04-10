Oregon inmate sues for $512,000 over prison softball game injury

A 50-year-old inmate who says he fell over a cable attached to a softball bat at the Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon has filed a $512,000 lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Corrections. Louis Galligan, who has been incarcerated at the prison on robbery and burglary charges since 2009, claims that his ankle became entangled in the cable after hitting a ball and he ran toward first base during an April 2015 game at the prison.

