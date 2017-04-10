Oregon GMO pre-emption battle continues in Senate
A proposal to allow local governments in Oregon to regulate genetically engineered crops has died in the House but the battle remains alive in the Senate. Oregon lawmakers prohibited most local governments from restricting seed in 2013, but Senate Bill 1037 would exempt genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, from that statewide pre-emption law.
