Oregon farmers scrambling as labor shortage collides with Trump immigration crackdown

Oregon's long winter has given way to a springtime of fear in farm country, with farmers and orchardists bracing for a widespread immigration crackdown that could worsen an already chronic labor shortage in the state's $5.4 billion agricultural economy. Providers of fruits and vegetables, nursery stock, produce, and meat products say the skilled workers who put food on our tables and plants in our yards can't be easily be replaced.

