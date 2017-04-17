Oregon Ducks down Portland Pilots 6-1...

Oregon Ducks down Portland Pilots 6-1 in baseball

16 hrs ago

The Oregon Ducks won their fifth baseball game in a row on Tuesday night, topping the Portland Pilots 6-1 at PK Park in Eugene. Matthew Dyer hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning to give Oregon a 2-1 lead, and that would be all the offense the Ducks would need against the Pilots .

