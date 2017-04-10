Oregon Ducks agree to series versus Baylor starting in -- wait for it -- 2027

The Ducks and Baylor have agreed to a home-and-home series that open in Waco, Texas, in 2027 before heading to Eugene a year later, a UO spokesman confirmed Friday morning. The agreement marks the second future matchup Oregon has scheduled against a high-scoring Lone Star State opponent after signing a home-and-home with Texas Tech, to be played from 2023-24, last summer.

