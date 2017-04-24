Oregon drops several defenses in billion-dollar timber lawsuit
The state has conceded that a class-action lawsuit seeking $1.4 billion for insufficient timber harvests isn't blocked by the statute of limitations. The state government has also dropped its argument that county governments and local taxing districts don't have legal standing to sue for alleged breach of contract.
