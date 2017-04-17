Oregon Budget Writers Warn Of Cuts To...

Oregon Budget Writers Warn Of Cuts To Health Care, Education

11 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Budget writers at the Oregon Legislature are warning of deep cuts to health care and education . The Democrats in charge of putting together a two-year spending plan released a list of potential cuts Monday.

