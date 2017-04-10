OPB, Chapman mural project honored with heritage awards
Oregon Public Broadcasting, a Chapman Elementary School mural preservation project and a Portland-area historian will be honored in late April as part of the Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards. Oregon's Heritage Commission will present the awards during the Oregon Heritage Summit to eight groups and people during its Wednesday, April 26, gathering in Newberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC