New Study Says Undocumented Workers Pay $81 Million in Oregon Taxes Each Year

A new report released today by the Oregon Center for Public Policy says that undocumented Oregonians pay $81 million a year in various Oregon taxes. Janet Bauer, the analyst for OCPP, a left-leaning think tank, who prepared the report, writes that 116,000 undocumented residents in Oregon would pay nearly 50 percent more in taxes-up to $119 million a year-if they could gain legal status.

