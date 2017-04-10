Mom, grandmother, aunt sued in morphine overdose death of Tigard boy, 2
The father of a 2-year-old boy who died of a morphine overdose in his Tigard home in 2014 filed a $5 million lawsuit last week against the boy's mother, grandmother, aunt and the household homeowner's insurance company. Jesse deVos, the father of Mason deVos, faults the three adults who lived in the home for failing to prevent the toddler from gaining access to morphine stored in a kitchen drawer in October 2014, according to the lawsuit filed last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
