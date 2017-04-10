Michael Ezeike, 4-star WR/TE, impress...

Michael Ezeike, 4-star WR/TE, impressed by energy surrounding Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks hosted several big-time talents on campus this weekend, and the takeaway has been overwhelming positive thus far. Not only did Oregon land its first 2018 commitment, as running back Travis Dye announced his pledge on social media , but the Ducks also improved their standing with several other prospects.

