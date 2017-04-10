Measure Would Require Rear-Facing Car...

Measure Would Require Rear-Facing Car Seats Until Age 2 In Oregon

15 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

A bill in the Oregon legislature would require children to sit in rear-facing car seats until they turn 2. Parents would have to keep their small children in rear-facing car seats longer under a bill approved Monday in the Oregon House. The current rear-racing requirement only applies until a child turns 1 or is at least 20 pounds .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

