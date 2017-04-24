Marine suffering from PTSD charged with hate crime in attack at Portland Iraqi restaurant
Sergeant Major Damien T. Rodriguez, an active duty Marine who has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan during his 20 years in the military, is charged with of harassment, disorderly conduct and intimidation in connection with a Friday incident at DarSalam, an Iraqi restaurant in Northeast Portland, KGW reports . According to security footage, as well as Ghaith Sahib, owner of DarSalam, two men spent almost an hour in the restaurant, refusing to order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Mon
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC