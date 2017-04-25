Many bills beat deadline and live on in Oregon Legislature
Tuesday was the deadline in the Oregon Legislative Assembly for policy bills to move out of the chamber where they originated, or into one of a handful of key committees. With the exception of bills assigned to bicameral committees - or to those in the rules, revenue or ways and means committees - bills that have not been passed by either the House or the Senate are effectively dead for this session.
