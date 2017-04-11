Man who failed to pay taxes for 20 years found guilty on 19 federal charges

A federal jury Friday returned across-the board guilty verdicts against Winston Shrout, a prominent sovereign citizen charged with 13 counts of issuing fake financial documents to banks and the U.S. Treasury and six counts of willful failure to file tax returns from 2009 to 2014. The jury foreman stood and read each guilty verdict for each of the 19 counts as Shrout watched from his seat at the defense table.

