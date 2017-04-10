Man convicted of murder for killing at 13 gets resentenced as juvenile
Juan Negrete-Vasquez, then 15, stands in a Washington County Circuit Courtroom in 2011 before a judge sentenced him as an adult to life in prison with a minimum of 30 years served. The Oregon Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2015 and in April 2017, he was resentenced as a juvenile permitting him to be released from custody after he turns 25. A man who at 15 became one of the youngest Oregonians convicted of aggravated murder will be free in four years after a judge resentenced him Thursday because he was incorrectly tried as an adult .
