Man accused of sexual assault was deported to Mexico

Read more: New York Daily News

The man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old Oregon girl is a career criminal who was once deported to Mexico, authorities said. Investigators are still searching for Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, who they have linked to the crime through physical evidence gathered at the scene.

