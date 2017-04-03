Legislature gears up for packed week on pot, other bills
Lawmakers in Salem have a packed schedule ahead from now through April 18, the deadline for all proposals to advance out of their initial policy committee. What that means is, save for some exceptions, the window for introducing new bills this year is pretty much closed and Senate and House committees that handle education, health care and other policy-related topics have scant time to advance any bills still awaiting their first vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon David Sitz
|10 hr
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC