Legislature gears up for packed week on pot, other bills

Lawmakers in Salem have a packed schedule ahead from now through April 18, the deadline for all proposals to advance out of their initial policy committee. What that means is, save for some exceptions, the window for introducing new bills this year is pretty much closed and Senate and House committees that handle education, health care and other policy-related topics have scant time to advance any bills still awaiting their first vote.

