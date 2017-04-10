Legally Speaking: Marriage and Domestic Partnerships in Oregon

Marriage has traditionally been defined by Oregon statute as a civil contract entered into by males at least 17 years of age, and females at least 17 years of age, who are otherwise capable and solemnized in accordance with legal requirements. Same-sex marriage has also been legally recognized in Oregon since May 19, 2014, when a court case ruled that the Equal Protection Clause of the Federal Constitution required the state to allow same-sex marriages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.