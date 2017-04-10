Lawmakers must fix Oregon's budget, despite the political peril

The author calls on Gov. Kate Brown and other state lawmakers to "step up and take on the role of a statesman in the molds of Tom McCall, Mark Hatfield, Wayne Morse," leaders who had to make some unpopular choices. Our legislators need to remember that upon taking the oath of office, they immediately represent all Oregonians, not just those who supported their election effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.