Kept in the Dark: Oregon hides thousands of cases of shoddy senior care

5 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon officials have concealed from the public thousands of confirmed cases of shoddy care and elder abuse, whitewashing safety records at hundreds of homes for seniors across the state. The Department of Human Services operates a website that is supposed to help consumers identify safe havens for their aging loved ones, including those suffering from Alzheimer's and other debilitating illnesses.

