ICE puts electronic monitoring anklet on Peruvian woman as she fights deportation
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an electronic-monitoring anklet on Elsa Congachi de Ayala, a 46-year-old mother of three from Peru who was facing a deportation order this week. The federal agency is giving her and her lawyer more time to challenge the deportation notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC