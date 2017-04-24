Hot Button question: Does Oregon need a new state bird?
The western meadowlark is Oregon's state bird by the governor's proclamation in 1927. This week's question: Do you favor giving up the meadowlark for the osprey as the state bird of Oregon? Email to [email protected]
