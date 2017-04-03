Hold onto your hats: High winds on the way in Portland, elsewhere in Oregon

File photo -- Storm watchers gather at Waikiki Beach near Ilwaco, Wash., to see the storm crash against the cliffs, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. The National Weather Service warns of south winds of 25 to 35 mph -- with gusts of up to 50 mph possible -- in the Portland metro area and parts of Clark County and the Willamette Valley.

