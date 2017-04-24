He won an essay contest and a trip. B...

He won an essay contest and a trip. But then he was disqualified a "...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Portland, Oregon, teen's essay on the history of Ukraine was thoughtful and well-written, his letters of recommendation praised him, and his interviews with local lodge members went well. Boskovic was the "clear winner" of the local Portland lodge's essay contest, which meant he had earned a trip to visit the United Nations, according to The Oregonian .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Sat permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC