'Grimm' stars, Gov. Kate Brown, and more gather to celebrate the Portland-filmed show

"Grimm" may be over, but with the towering trees, raindrop-dappled shrubbery and cloudy skies at Pier Park on Friday, it felt like the NBC show could have been filming a new episode. It didn't hurt that two of the stars of "Grimm," David Giuntoli and Sasha Roiz were on hand at the North Portland park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.