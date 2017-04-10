'Grimm' stars, Gov. Kate Brown, and more gather to celebrate the Portland-filmed show
"Grimm" may be over, but with the towering trees, raindrop-dappled shrubbery and cloudy skies at Pier Park on Friday, it felt like the NBC show could have been filming a new episode. It didn't hurt that two of the stars of "Grimm," David Giuntoli and Sasha Roiz were on hand at the North Portland park.
