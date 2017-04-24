Gov. Kate Brown announces three-pronged approach to cut state costs
Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday she wants the state and local governments to sell off or borrow against real estate and other assets to help pay for the ever-growing expense of the public employee retirement system. She also said she wants the state to do a better job collecting debt owed to it by taxpayers and vendors.
