Get inside homes of Oregon Trail pioneers: Tour benefits preservation
Close your books about the Oregon Trail and instead experience the state's pioneering past by going inside three historic homes from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The preservation group Restore Oregon is hosting the Pioneer Era Home Tour to show that homesteads are living history, not dead artifacts, and that the few hundred that remain need to be protected and put to valuable use. Less than 5 percent of the about 4,300 buildings erected by first-wave Euro-American settlers between 1841 and 1865 in the Willamette Valley have survived, according to a study by the nonprofit Restore Oregon.
