Gag order keeps Oregon from telling p...

Gag order keeps Oregon from telling public about cancer-causing pollutant

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon officials think they've found high levels of a cancer-causing chemical in the air near a Lebanon battery parts maker, but a judge won't let them say a word about it. Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. McHill on Friday agreed to Entek International's request for what appears to be an unprecedented gag order against state environmental and health regulators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... 9 hr Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar 29 Rose Tokoyo1 2
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... Mar 29 spytheweb 2
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mar 27 tomin cali 5
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC